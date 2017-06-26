版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 26日 星期一 14:54 BJT

BRIEF-Inno-Gene says units reach agreement with Illumina over patent dispute

June 26 INNO-GENE SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS UNITS, CENTRUM BADAN DNA SP. Z O.O AND MEDGENETIX SP. Z O.O., REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH THE COMPANY ILLUMINA INC. CONCERNING VIOLATION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY OF ITS PATENT

* SAID ITS UNITS AFFIRMED VALIDITY OF ILLUMINA INC. PATENT AND ILLUMINA INC. WILL WITHDRAW THE LAWSUIT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐