BRIEF-Ems Chemie H1 EBIT up at CHF 280 mln

July 14 (Reuters) - EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG:

* H1 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES IN SWISS FRANCS REACHED CHF 1,067 MILLION (1,002) WHICH REPRESENTS A GROWTH OF 6.5% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) INCREASED TO CHF 280 MILLION (265), 5.8% ABOVE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 EBIT MARGIN REACHED 26.2% (26.4%), THE EBITDA MARGIN 28.7% (29.0%)

* AT AGM, BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF TOTAL CHF 17.00 (CHF 15.00) PER SHARE

* FOR 2017, EMS CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET SALES AND NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text - bit.ly/2tlebCo

