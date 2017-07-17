FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value
2017年7月17日

RPT-BRIEF-Wendel: Constantia Flexibles sells Labels business to Multi-Color for €1.15 bln enterprise value

路透新闻部

(Repeats to add country code)

July 17 (Reuters) - Wendel:

* Wendel welcomes today’s announcement by Constantia Flexibles, one of the world’s leaders in flexible packaging, that it has signed an agreement to sell its Labels business to Multi-Color Corporation, for an enterprise value of approximatley €1.15 billion (1.3 billion USD).

* Majority of the transaction is payable in cash, while Constantia Flexibles will hold a 16.6% equity holding in Multi-Color, thereby becoming its largest shareholder

* Transaction will make a positive contribution to long-term value creation at Constantia Flexibles, which is 60.5% owned by Wendel, its majority shareholder

