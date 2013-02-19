SNB's Jordan-'Quite far away' from exiting Swiss franc cap policy

ZURICH Feb 19 The Swiss franc is still very strong and the Swiss National Bank is still far away from exiting its policy of capping the currency, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday.

Asked about the SNB's exit strategy from the cap, Jordan said: "Central banks always discuss exit strategies, but not in public. Anyway, we're quite far away from the exit in this case, so that is not really relevant."

"The Swiss franc remains at a very high level at the moment," Jordan said at the Swiss Institute of International Studies in Zurich. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)