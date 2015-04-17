BRIEF-Nestle selling premium chocolate in Spain, France

April 17 (Reuters) -

* Nestle executive says has seen slight easing of trouble w/ stouffers brand in us, sees greater improvement of frozen brands in second half of year

* Nestle executive says now selling premium chocolate brand in spain, in addition to switzerland and france

* Nestle executive says still hopes to complete 8 billion chf share buyback in '15, currently 2.5 billion in to it Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)