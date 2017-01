Aug 30 AB InBev CEO/CFO say on a conference call:

* dividend policy remains unchanged but growth could be moderate in short term due to debt paydown

* name of new company following SABMiller takeover to be confirmed later

* SAB's relationship w/ castel is "very important" and companies will be in more touch after deal closes

* too early to comment on balancing bottling partnerships qith Coca Cola and PepsiCo Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)