BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser CEO comments on Mead Johnson deal

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25
May 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7529 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.25 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 10 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says sees 3 percent like for like revenue growth in 2017
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says issues around korea and scholl will persist in first half of 2017
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says had looked at mead johnson as possible acquisition for some years
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says no discussion around job losses at moment from mead johnson acquisition
* Reckitt benckiser ceo says no plans to sell any enfamil brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Martinne Geller)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan