版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 17:41 BJT

BRIEF-Shell CEO says UK investment programme remains at $4 bln by 2018

June 30 (Reuters) -

* Shell CEO says will continue to invest in the UK despite Brexit vote

* Shell CEO says $4 billion investment programme in UK by 2018 will not change Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ron Bousso)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐