公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says won't do further dilutive acquisitions

Feb 4 AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot tells reporters:

* Will only do additional acquisitions if immediately accretive

* MYSTIC lung cancer combination study moving extremely rapidly

* Combination therapy central to everything we do in immuno-oncology

* We always strive to beat our financial guidance (Reporting by UK bureau)

