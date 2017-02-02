BRIEF-AstraZeneca CEO says MYSTIC cancer drug trial "not binary"

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
Feb 2 Astrazeneca CEO Pascal Soriot told reporters after Q4 results:
* Believes in strong science-led FDA
* FDA has already taken steps to accelerate approvals, especially in cancer
* Limit to how fast FDA can go, in response to Trump comments on faster approvals
* U.S. price pressures will continue
* Primary care drugs a particular focus for U.S. pricing pressure
* Will adjust to U.S. price pressures as have done for long time in Europe
* MYSTIC study "not binary
* "Very unlikely" that neither mono or combination work in MYSTIC
* CAn look at bristol filing decision on chemo-I/O combo as positive or negative for AZ
* Believes UK government is very committed to creating strong life sciences industry post-Brexit
* Logical to assume UK will have to have its own drugs regulator post-brexit but may have reciprocal approval agreement with EMA Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.