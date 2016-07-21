版本:
BRIEF-Barclays sells Vocalink stake to Mastercard for 100 mln stg

July 21 Barclays

* Confirms sale of majority of its shareholding in Vocalink Holdings to Mastercard for 104 million stg

* Barclays says transaction is estimated to result in a pro forma CET1 ratio increase of 3.4 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

