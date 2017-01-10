版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 10日 星期二 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Shell says UK North Sea flights "significantly impacted" by helicopter grounding

Jan 10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Shell says north sea flying schedule to be "significantly impacted" on tuesday by alert to ground s92 aircraft

* Shell says uk logistics team is working on alternative flight provision Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)
