BRIEF-Shell says UK North Sea flights "significantly impacted" by helicopter grounding

BRIEF-Rockwell Medical says Richmond, Ravich each personally own less than 1 pct of co
* Co "clarifies that David Richmond and Mark Ravich each personally own less than 1% of Rockwell" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
* Shell says north sea flying schedule to be "significantly impacted" on tuesday by alert to ground s92 aircraft
* Shell says uk logistics team is working on alternative flight provision Further company coverage: (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)
* Cabot corporation announces plans to build new fumed silica plant in carrollton, ky
* Belden approves new share repurchase authorization and declares quarterly dividends