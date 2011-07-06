UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to Watch on July 6

(Adds press digest)

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER IN ROMANIA

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on a visit to Romania and is expected to meet President Traian Basescu and Prime Minister Emil Boc.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting with no agenda available yet.

ENEGY RESOURCE DATA

The National Statistics Board will release energy resource data for May.

ROMANIA NET WAGES ROSE 2.1 PCT Y/Y IN MAY

The average net wage in Romania rose 2.1 percent on the year in May and was down 2.7percent on the month to 1,458 lei ($501.9), data from the National Statistics Board (INS) showed on Tuesday. [ID:nLDE764084]

ROMANIA TO START PETROM OFFER NEXT WEEK - SOURCE

Romania will start to accept bids for a 9.8 percent stake in Petrom ROSNP.BX, the country's top oil and gas firm, from July 11 or 12, a source told Reuters. [ID:nLDE76405E]

CEE MARKETS-LEU HITS 3-WEEK HIGH AFTER FITCH UPGRADE

Romania's leu was the only emerging European currency in positive territory on Tuesday, hitting a three-week high against the euro as Fitch's elevation of the country to investment-grade boosted Romanian assets. [ID:nLDE72K0AU]

ROMTELECOM

Romtelecom, majority-owned by Greek OTE (OTEr.AT), will select by August 1 an adviser for the bourse listing of the government's 46 percent stake in the firm. The listing is planned to take place in up to a year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 11

LAYOFFS

About 2,000 jobs will be cut from the Romanian postal service company from its present 34,000, Communications Minister Valerian Vreme said on Tuesday. Jurnalul National, Page 12

