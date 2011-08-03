版本:
DIARY - Germany - to September 1

UPCOMING ECONOMIC INDICATORS
 GMT   GMT/LOCAL    INDICATOR                      PERIOD      MEDIAN       PRIOR
DATE                                                          F'CAST           
03Aug 0753/0953 DE Mark svcs PMI                    Jul        52.9        52.9
04Aug 1000/1200 DE Ind ords mm                      Jun       -0.5%        1.8%
05Aug 1000/1200 DE Totl Ind P mm                    Jun        0.1%        1.2%
09Aug 0600/0800 DE Trd bal,euros                    Jun           b       12.8b
09Aug 0600/0800 DE Exports m/m                      Jun           %        4.3%
09Aug 0600/0800 DE Imports m/m                      Jun           %        3.7%
10Aug 0600/0800 DE CPI final mm                     Jul           %        0.4%
10Aug 0600/0800 DE CPI final yy                     Jul           %        2.4%
10Aug 0600/0800 DE HICP final mm                    Jul           %        0.5%
10Aug 0600/0800 DE HICP final yy                    Jul           %        2.6%
12-17 0600/0800 DE Wholesale prc idx mm             Jul           %       -0.6%
12-17 0600/0800 DE Wholesale prc idx yy             Jul           %        8.5%
16Aug 0600/0800 DE GDP flsh q                        Q2           %        1.5%
16Aug 0600/0800 DE GDP flsh y                        Q2           %        5.2%
19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI mm                           Jul           %        0.1%
19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI yy                           Jul           %        5.6%
23Aug 0728/0928 DE MFG Flash PMI                    Aug                    52.0
23Aug 0728/0928 DE ServFlash PMI                    Aug                    52.9
23Aug 0728/0928 DE CompFlash PMI                    Aug                    52.2
23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW index                        Aug                   -15.1
23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW current cnd                  Aug                    90.6
24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo bus. climate                 Aug                   112.9
24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo current cnd                  Aug                   121.4
24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo expect                       Aug                   105.0
25Aug 0600/0800 DE GfK index                        Sep                     5.4
25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc mm                    Jul           %       -0.6%
25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc yy                    Jul           %        6.5%
29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre mm                      Aug           %           %
29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre yy                      Aug           %           %
29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim mm                    Aug           %           %
29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim yy                    Aug           %           %
29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls m rl                    Jul           %        6.3%
29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls y rl                    Jul           %       -1.0%
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp chng sa                    Aug           k        -11k
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't nsa                     Aug           m        2.9m
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp rate sa                    Aug           %        7.0%
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't sa                      Aug           m      2.957m
01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl q                        Q2           %           %
01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl y                        Q2           %           %
01Sep 0753/0953 DE Mfg PMI                          Aug

 
 GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS

 THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
 FRANKFURT- ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement at 1145 GMT. News conference follows at 1230
GMT.-
 
 THURSDAY, AUGUST 11
 FRANKFURT- ECB publishes monthly bulletin (0800 GMT)-
 
 SATURDAY, AUGUST 13
 BERLIN- Commemoration ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the building of
the Berlin wall, speech by German Chancellor Angela Merkel expected 



 
 GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

 Date  GMT  City       Event                                  
 -----------------------------------------------------------
 17/08  FRANKFURT  Auction of Around 7.0 billion Euro,



                    Federal Treasury note ("Schatz") due



                    September 13, 2013.

 GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS

 TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
 LINDAU, Germany- 4th Meeting in Economic Sciences (to Aug. 27).
About 450 young economists from various countries will meet the
Economics Laureates.
Link:here
 
 GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

 Date  GMT  City       Event                                  
 ------------------------------------------------------------ 
 24/08      FRANKFURT  Auction of Around 6.0 billion Euro,



                    Federal bond ("Bund") due September 4,



                    2021.




