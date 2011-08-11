版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2011年 8月 11日 星期四 18:10 BJT

New Issue-Erste Group prices 100 mln SFR 2026 bond

 August 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions of a
 Covered bond priced on Thursday.

 Borrower                 Erste Group Bank AG (ERST.VI)
 Issue Amount             100 million Swiss francs
 Maturity Date            September 09, 2026
 Coupon                   2.0 pct
 Issue price              101.53
 Reoffer price            100.58
 Reoffer yield            1.955 pct
 Payment Date             September 09, 2011
 Lead Manager(s)          Deutsche Bank
 Ratings                  Aaa (Moody's)
 Listing                  SIX
 Full fees                Standard
 Denoms (K)               5
 Governing Law            Austrian
 Notes                    Launched under issuer's EMTN
                          Programme
 ISIN                     CH0135998638
 

 For ratings information, double click on RRS0001
 For all bonds data, double click on BONDS
 For Top international bonds news [TOP/DBT]
 For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
 where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
 terminals)
 Data supplied by International Insider.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐