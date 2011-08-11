New Issue-Erste Group prices 100 mln SFR 2026 bond

August 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions of a

Covered bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Erste Group Bank AG ( ERST.VI )

Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 09, 2026

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 101.53

Reoffer price 100.58

Reoffer yield 1.955 pct

Payment Date September 09, 2011

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Austrian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN CH0135998638

For ratings information, double click on RRS0001

For all bonds data, double click on BONDS

For Top international bonds news [TOP/DBT]

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters

terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.