DIARY - Germany - to September 15

   For German corporate events diary double-click on [WEU/EQUITY]
For Western European corporate events diary double-click on
[WEU/EQUITY]
All times in GMT
UPCOMING ECONOMIC INDICATORS
GMT   GMT/LOCAL    INDICATOR                      PERIOD      MEDIAN       PRIOR
DATE                                                          F'CAST           
19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI mm                           Jul        0.1%        0.1%
19Aug 0600/0800 DE PPI yy                           Jul        5.3%        5.6%
23Aug 0728/0928 DE MFG Flash PMI                    Aug                    52.0
23Aug 0728/0928 DE ServFlash PMI                    Aug                    52.9
23Aug 0728/0928 DE CompFlash PMI                    Aug                    52.2
23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW index                        Aug                   -15.1
23Aug 0900/1100 DE ZEW current cnd                  Aug                    90.6
24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo bus. climate                 Aug                   112.9
24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo current cnd                  Aug                   121.4
24Aug 0800/1000 DE Ifo expect                       Aug                   105.0
25Aug 0600/0800 DE GfK index                        Sep                     5.4
25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc mm                    Jul           %       -0.6%
25-30 0600/0800 DE Import prc yy                    Jul           %        6.5%
29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre mm                      Aug           %        0.5%
29Aug 0000/0200 DE HICP pre yy                      Aug           %        2.6%
29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim mm                    Aug           %        0.4%
29Aug 0000/0200 DE CPI prelim yy                    Aug           %        2.4%
29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls m rl                    Jul           %        6.3%
29-02 0600/0800 DE Retl sls y rl                    Jul           %       -1.0%
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp chng sa                    Aug           k        -11k
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't nsa                     Aug           m        2.9m
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unemp rate sa                    Aug           %        7.0%
31Aug 0800/1000 DE Unempl't sa                      Aug           m      2.957m
01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl q                        Q2           %        0.1%
01Sep 0600/0800 DE GDP detl y                        Q2           %        2.8%
01Sep 0753/0953 DE Mfg PMI                          Aug                        
05Sep 0753/0953 DE Mark svcs PMI                    Aug                        
05Sep 0830/1030 EZ Sentix Index                     Sep                   -13.5
06Sep 1000/1200 DE Ind ords mm                      Jul           %        1.8%
07Sep 1000/1200 DE Totl Ind P mm                    Jul           %       -1.1%
08Sep 0600/0800 DE Trd bal,euros                    Jul           b       11.5b
08Sep 0600/0800 DE Exports m/m                      Jul           %       -1.2%
08Sep 0600/0800 DE Imports m/m                      Jul           %        0.3%
09Sep 0600/0800 DE CPI final mm                     Aug           %           %
09Sep 0600/0800 DE CPI final yy                     Aug           %           %
09Sep 0600/0800 DE HICP final mm                    Aug           %           %
09Sep 0600/0800 DE HICP final yy                    Aug           %           %
13Sep 0600/0800 DE Wholesale prc idx mm             Aug           %       -0.6%
13Sep 0600/0800 DE Wholesale prc idx yy             Aug           %        8.2%

---------------------------------------------------------------
  
 GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS

 TUESDAY, AUGUST 16
 PARIS- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy will meet to discuss euro zone governance and
other international issues.-
 
 GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

 Date  GMT  City       Event                                  
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
 17/08      FRANKFURT  Auction of Around 7.0 billion Euro,
                    Federal Treasury note ("Schatz") due
                    September 13, 2013.

 GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS

 TUESDAY, AUGUST 23
 LINDAU, Germany- 4th Meeting in Economic Sciences (to Aug. 27).
About 450 young economists from various countries will meet the
Economics Laureates.
Link:here
 
 GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

 Date  GMT  City       Event                                  
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
 24/08      FRANKFURT  Auction of Around 6.0 billion Euro,
                    Federal bond ("Bund") due September 4,
                    2021.

 GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS

 MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
 HAMBURG, Germany- 26th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy
Conference and Exhibition (26th EU PVSEC) (to Sept. 9).-
 
 WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
 MUNICH, Germany  - Metal Bulletin's 10th International Stainless
& Special Steel Summit (to Sept. 9). Link:
here
al-Stainless-Special-Steel-Summit.html?LS=232951654-211DFGIE1ABA
-
 
 THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
 FRANKFURT- ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement at 1145 GMT. News conference follows at 1230
GMT.-
 
 GOVERNMENT DEBT SUPPLY

 Date  GMT  City       Event                                  
 ----------------------------------------------------------------
 14/09      FRANKFURT  Auction of Around 5.0 billion Euro,
                    Federal Treasury note ("Schatz") due
                    September 13, 2013.

 GENERAL / ECONOMIC EVENTS

 THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
 FRANKFURT- ECB publishes monthly bulletin (0800 GMT)-
 
 
 
 --Berlin Newsroom +49 30 2888-5000

