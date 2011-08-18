PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - Aug 18

Financial Times
COURT SET TO BACK DEAL ON LEHMAN PORTFOLIO
A U.S. bankruptcy court on Wednesday approved a deal to
securitise loans from a $5.3 billion portfolio made by the
former investment bank Lehman Brothers LEHMQ.PK, in a sign
both of the quiet revival and the changed nature of the market
for complex financial products.
here#axzz1VKsTSEn6
FORMER ENRC HEAD SET FOR BOARD ROLE AS CHARGES ARE DROPPED
A criminal case involving the three billionaire shareholders
behind Eurasian Natural Resources Corp ENRC.L has been
settled, removing an obstacle for one of them to become a board
member and chairman at the Kazakh miner.
here#axzz1VKsTSEn6
JOBS DATA DARKEN ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
The outlook for Britain's economy darkened on Wednesday as
data showed a much weaker than expected labour market and the
Bank of England's monetary policy committee signalled increasing
concern about the recovery.
here#axzz1VKsTSEn6
IIF CALLS FOR SHIFT IN DIRECTION OF DISJOINTED REFORM
Planned global regulatory overhauls for the insurance and
banking industries threaten to make insurers riskier and
exacerbate the constrained availability of lending to the
economy, a body representing the world's biggest financial
groups has warned.
here#axzz1VKsTSEn6
ELISABETH MURDOCH MADE $214 MILLION ON SHINE SALE
Elisabeth Murdoch, daughter of News Corp (NWSA.O) chief
executive Rupert Murdoch, received $214 million from his group's
purchase of Shine, her television company.
here#axzz1VKsTSEn6
QUESTIONS RAISED ON BANK OF MOSCOW BAILOUT
The $14 billion bailout of Bank of Moscow MMBM.MM was a
vastly inflated move aimed at tightening the grip of VTB
(VTBR.MM), the Russian state bank, over Moscow assets, according
to people close to Andrei Borodin, the former president of the
collapsed lender.
here#axzz1VKsTSEn6
OBAMA DRAWS UP PROPOSALS FOR JOB CREATION
The White House will next month lay out detailed plans on
job creation and deficit reduction in an attempt to press
Republicans in Congress into accepting fresh support for the
sluggish U.S. economy.
here#axzz1VKsTSEn6