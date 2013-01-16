TABLE-U.S. Dec CPI unchanged

Jan 16 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84
equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Dec12/11
All Items UNCH -0.3 0.1 0.6 0.6 1.7
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 1.9
Energy -1.2 -4.1 -0.2 4.5 5.6 0.5
Food and Beverages 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 1.8
Food 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 1.8
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 229.601 230.221 231.317 231.407 230.379
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Dec12/11
Housing 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.3 0.3 1.7
Shelter 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.2
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.2 2.7
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.1
Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.4 0.7 0.4 0.7 0.9 0.4
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 0.4 -0.1 -0.1 -0.3 UNCH
Apparel -0.1 -0.6 0.7 0.3 -0.5 1.8
Transportation -0.6 -2.6 -0.1 2.4 2.9 1.6
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH -0.1 -0.5 -0.5 -0.3 -0.1
New Vehicles UNCH 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.2 1.6
Gasoline -2.3 -7.4 -0.6 7.0 9.0 1.7
Medical Care 0.1 0.1 UNCH 0.3 0.2 3.2
Prescription drugs -0.5 -0.5 0.2 UNCH 0.5 1.9
Recreation-V -0.2 0.1 -0.1 UNCH 0.1 0.8
Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.4 1.5
Tobacco 0.5 UNCH -0.1 0.2 -0.1 1.9
Commodities -0.4 -1.1 UNCH 1.0 1.2 1.0
Services 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.2 2.2
Airline Fares 1.2 1.4 2.4 1.4 -1.3 2.1
CPI-W UNCH -0.5 0.1 0.7 0.7 1.7
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and
clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all
employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Dec Nov Prev Dec12/11
0.6 0.9 0.5 0.6
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec CPI unchanged
U.S. Dec CPI year-over-year +1.8 pct
U.S. Dec CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Dec CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.9 pct
U.S. Dec CPI unadjusted index level 229.80
U.S. Dec real earnings +0.3 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available