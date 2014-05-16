TABLE-U.S. April housing starts up 13.2 pct

May 16 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Apr Mar Feb Apr'14/13 Starts 13.2 2.0 3.5 26.4 Permits 8.0 -1.1 7.7 3.8 RATES Apr Mar Feb Apr 2013 Starts 1,072 947 928 848 Permits 1,080 1,000 1,011 1,040 STARTS Apr Mar Feb Apr 2013 Single 649 644 589 591 Multiple 423 303 339 257 PERMITS Apr Mar Feb Apr 2013 Single 602 600 593 622 Multiple 478 400 418 418 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 28.7 139 Northeast -17.6 112 Midwest 42.1 216 Midwest 1.2 164 South 1.5 486 South 18.2 539 West 11.1 231 West 7.7 265 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Apr Mar Feb Apr'13 Starts 95 80 65 76 Permits 97 84 71 93 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Apr Mar Apr'13 Total Units 847 881 699

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April housing starts: 980,000 units

U.S. April building permits: 1,010,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly housing starts reports.