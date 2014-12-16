TABLE-U.S. Nov housing starts fall 1.6 pct

Dec 16 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Nov Oct Sep Nov 14/13
Starts -1.6 1.7 6.7 -7.0
Permits -5.2 5.9 2.8 -0.2
RATES Nov Oct Sep Nov 2013
Starts 1,028 1,045 1,028 1,105
Permits 1,035 1,092 1,031 1,037
STARTS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2013
Single 677 716 663 710
Multiple 351 329 365 395
PERMITS Nov Oct Sep Nov 2013
Single 639 647 631 645
Multiple 396 445 400 392
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast 8.7 113 Northeast 27.4 121
Midwest 14.4 183 Midwest -7.3 152
South -19.5 454 South -10.0 494
West 28.1 278 West -5.6 268
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Nov Oct Sep Nov'13
Starts 78 88 94 84
Permits 70 96 91 74
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Nov Oct Nov'13
Total Units 863 922 826
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. housing starts: 1,040,000 units
U.S. Nov. building permits: 1,060,000 units
NOTE:
The department regularly revises building permits between
its monthly Housing Starts reports.