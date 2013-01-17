TABLE - U.S. jobless claims fell in latest week

Jan 17 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

01/12/13 335,000 359,250 N/A N/A

01/05/13 372,000-R 366,000-R 3,214,000 2.5

12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,127,000-R 2.4

12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5

12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5

12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5

12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5

11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Jan. 5 from 371,000

Four-Week Average: Jan. 5 from 365,750

Continued Claims: Dec. 29 from 3,109,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 15 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 5, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

New York 37,189

Georgia 15,354

North Carolina 13,606

California 8,691

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 15 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 5, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Michigan -12,536

New Jersey -5,530

Oregon -5,471

Ohio -4,915

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.159 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 555,708 JAN 12 WEEK FROM 553,348 PRIOR WEEK