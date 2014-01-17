TABLE-U.S. Dec housing starts fall 9.8 pct

Jan 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Dec Nov Oct Dec 13/12 Starts -9.8 23.1 3.0 1.6 Permits -3.0 -2.1 6.7 4.6 RATES Dec Nov Oct Dec 2012 Starts 999 1,107 899 983 Permits 986 1,017 1,039 943 STARTS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2012 Single 667 717 600 620 Multiple 332 390 299 363 PERMITS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2012 Single 610 641 621 584 Multiple 376 376 418 359 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast unch 90 Northeast 11.2 119 Midwest -33.5 147 Midwest -18.8 130 South -12.3 493 South -7.4 473 West 15.0 269 West 10.5 264 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Dec Nov Oct Dec'12 Starts 66 84 78 63 Permits 75 72 90 67 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Dec Nov Dec'12 Total Units 744 834 672

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Dec. housing starts: 990,000 units

U.S. Dec. building permits: 1,015,000 units

NOTES:

The department issued revisions to November building permits on Dec. 24.