TABLE-U.S. May housing starts fall 6.5 pct

June 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE May Apr Mar May 14/13 Starts -6.5 12.7 2.4 9.4 Permits -6.4 5.9 -1.1 -1.9 RATES May Apr Mar May 2013 Starts 1,001 1,071 950 915 Permits 991 1,059 1,000 1,010 STARTS May Apr Mar May 2013 Single 625 664 635 597 Multiple 376 407 315 318 PERMITS May Apr Mar May 2013 Single 619 597 600 624 Multiple 372 462 400 386 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -25.2 95 Northeast 3.5 117 Midwest -16.5 172 Midwest 3.8 166 South 7.3 529 South -7.3 485 West -16.3 205 West -15.2 223 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

May Apr Mar May'13 Starts 94 96 80 87 Permits 91 95 84 97 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: May Apr May'13 Total Units 897 840 719

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May housing starts: 1,034,000 units

U.S. May building permits: 1,050,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly Housing Starts reports.