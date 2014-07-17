TABLE-U.S. June housing starts fall 9.3 pct

July 17 Commerce Department housing starts,
building permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Jun May Apr Jun 14/13
Starts -9.3 -7.3 11.9 7.5
Permits -4.2 -5.1 5.9 2.7
RATES Jun May Apr Jun 2013
Starts 893 985 1,063 831
Permits 963 1,005 1,059 938
STARTS Jun May Apr Jun 2013
Single 575 632 649 601
Multiple 318 353 414 230
PERMITS Jun May Apr Jun 2013
Single 631 615 597 627
Multiple 332 390 462 311
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast 14.1 105 Northeast -15.5 98
Midwest 28.1 219 Midwest 6.6 178
South -29.6 375 South -6.3 463
West 2.6 194 West -1.8 224
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Jun May Apr Jun'13
Starts 85 93 95 81
Permits 91 92 95 86
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Jun May Jun'13
Total Units 789 897 763
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June housing starts: 1,018,000 units
U.S. June building permits: 1,040,000 units
NOTE:
The department regularly revises building permits between
its monthly Housing Starts reports.