TABLE-U.S. Oct housing starts fall 2.8 pct

Nov 19 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Oct Sep Aug Oct14/13
Starts -2.8 7.8 -12.3 7.8
Permits 4.8 2.8 -5.1 1.2
RATES Oct Sep Aug Oct 2013
Starts 1,009 1,038 963 936
Permits 1,080 1,031 1,003 1,067
STARTS Oct Sep Aug Oct 2013
Single 696 668 641 603
Multiple 313 370 322 333
PERMITS Oct Sep Aug Oct 2013
Single 640 631 627 625
Multiple 440 400 376 442
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast -16.4 97 Northeast -21.5 95
Midwest -18.5 145 Midwest -11.4 156
South 10.1 546 South 8.8 542
West -10.9 221 West 21.6 287
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Oct Sep Aug Oct'13
Starts 84 96 86 78
Permits 95 91 87 93
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Oct Sep Oct'13
Total Units 881 966 815
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. housing starts: 1,025,000 units
U.S. Oct. building permits: 1,040,000 units
NOTE:
The department regularly revises building permits between
its monthly Housing Starts reports.