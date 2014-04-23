TABLE-U.S. March single-family home sales fall 14.5 pct

April 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Mar'13
Total Units -14.5 384 449 440 470 455
443
By Region: Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Northeast 12.5 27 24 23 36 34
Midwest -21.5 51 65 67 51 49
South -14.4 226 264 255 262 259
West -16.7 80 96 95 121 113
Total sales of new single-family homes fell 13.3 percent from
March 2013.
In 1,000s: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 36 37 35 34 33
Sales Prices:
Mean 334.2 318.9 317.5 330.0 312.9
Median 290.0 260.9 261.8 262.7 260.8
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev)
Total Units -4.5 -3.3 7.6 3.2 -2.5 -1.6
Number of Months: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
Supply of Homes 6.0 5.0 5.2 4.8 5.0
1,000 units: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 193 187 189 189 188
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. March new home sales 450,000 units