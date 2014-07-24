TABLE-U.S. June single-family home sales fall 8.1 pct

July 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Jun'13
Total Units -8.1 406 442 504 408 425
459
By Region: Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Northeast -20.0 24 30 34 21 22
Midwest -8.2 67 73 74 69 73
South -9.5 209 231 266 224 233
West -1.9 106 108 130 94 97
Total sales of new single-family homes fell 11.5 percent from
June 2013.
In 1,000s: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 38 42 49 38 40
Sales Prices:
Mean 331.4 320.1 319.2 321.0 320.9
Median 273.5 282.6 282.0 272.6 269.7
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev)
Total Units 8.3 18.6 1.2 3.7 -6.7 -5.1
Number of Months: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Supply of Homes 5.8 5.2 4.5 5.6 5.3
1,000 units: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 197 191 189 190 189
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June new home sales 479,000 units