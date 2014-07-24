TABLE-U.S. June single-family home sales fall 8.1 pct

July 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Jun'13 Total Units -8.1 406 442 504 408 425 459 By Region: Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Northeast -20.0 24 30 34 21 22 Midwest -8.2 67 73 74 69 73 South -9.5 209 231 266 224 233 West -1.9 106 108 130 94 97

Total sales of new single-family homes fell 11.5 percent from June 2013.

In 1,000s: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Actual Units Sold 38 42 49 38 40 Sales Prices: Mean 331.4 320.1 319.2 321.0 320.9 Median 273.5 282.6 282.0 272.6 269.7 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Total Units 8.3 18.6 1.2 3.7 -6.7 -5.1 Number of Months: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.8 5.2 4.5 5.6 5.3 1,000 units: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev) End-Month Inventory 197 191 189 190 189

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. June new home sales 479,000 units