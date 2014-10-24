TABLE-U.S. Sept single-family home sales rise 0.2 pct

Oct 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Sep'13 Total Units 0.2 467 466 504 404 427 399 By Region: Pct Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Northeast unch 30 30 31 21 24 Midwest 12.3 64 57 58 57 58 South 2.0 261 256 262 230 243 West -8.9 112 123 153 96 102

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 17.0 percent from September 2013.

In 1,000s: Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Actual Units Sold 38 38 41 35 38 Sales Prices: Mean 313.2 349.3 347.9 350.1 345.1 Median 259.0 286.8 275.6 285.2 280.1 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Jun (Prev) Total Units 15.3 18.0 -1.2 1.9 -10.7 -8.5 Number of Months: Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.3 5.3 4.8 6.0 5.6 1,000 units: Sep Aug (Prev) Jul (Prev) End-Month Inventory 207 204 203 203 201

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. new home sales 470,000 units