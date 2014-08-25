TABLE-U.S. July single-family home sales fall 2.4 pct

Aug 25 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Jul'13 Total Units -2.4 412 422 406 454 442 367 By Region: Pct Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Northeast -30.8 18 26 24 36 30 Midwest -8.8 52 57 67 73 73 South 8.1 253 234 209 236 231 West -15.2 89 105 106 109 108

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 12.3 percent from 2013.

In 1,000s: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Actual Units Sold 37 40 38 43 42 Sales Prices: Mean 339.1 332.1 331.4 324.3 320.1 Median 269.8 280.1 273.5 286.6 282.6 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Total Units -7.0 -8.1 9.9 8.3 2.5 1.2 Number of Months: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) Supply of Homes 6.0 5.6 5.8 5.1 5.2 1,000 units: Jul Jun (Prev) May (Prev) End-Month Inventory 205 197 197 192 191

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. July new home sales 430,000 units