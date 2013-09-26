TABLE - U.S. Q2 GDP unrevised at +2.5 pct

Sept 26 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis' seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q2-F Q2-P Q1 2012 GDP 2.5 2.5 1.1 2.8 Final Sales of Dom. Product 2.1 1.9 0.2 2.6 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 2.1 1.9 0.5 2.4 PCE price index -0.1 0.0 1.1 1.8 Core PCE price index 0.6 0.8 1.4 1.8 Mkt-based PCE price index -0.3 -0.3 1.3 1.8 Core Mkt-based index 0.5 0.6 1.6 1.8 GDP price index 0.6 0.8 1.3 1.7 Implicit Deflator 0.6 0.7 1.7 1.7 Consumer Spending 1.8 1.8 2.3 2.2

Durable Goods 6.2 6.1 5.8 7.7

NonDurable Goods 1.6 1.8 2.7 1.4

Services 1.2 1.1 1.5 1.6 Business Investment 4.7 4.4 -4.6 7.3 Structures 17.6 16.1 -25.7 12.7 Equipment 3.3 2.9 1.6 7.6 Intellectual

property/software -1.5 -0.9 3.7 3.4 Housing Investment 14.2 12.9 12.5 12.9 Exports 8.0 8.6 -1.3 3.5 Imports 6.9 7.0 0.6 2.2 Government Purchases -0.4 -0.9 -4.2 -1.0 Federal -1.6 -1.6 -8.4 -1.4 State and Local 0.4 -0.5 -1.3 -0.7 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q2-F Q2-P Q1 2012 GDP 15,679.7 15,681.0 15,583.9 15,470.7 Final Sales of Dom.Product 15,616.2 15,610.8 15,536.4 15,403.2 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,041.0 16,033.1 15,958.6 15,835.2 Consumer Spending 10,691.9 10,690.6 10,644.0 10,517.6

Durable Goods 1,323.2 1,322.9 1,303.5 1,246.7

NonDurable Goods 2,331.7 2,332.4 2,322.2 2,296.8

Services 7,051.5 7,049.7 7,031.1 6,982.7 Business Investment 1,971.3 1,970.1 1,949.0 1,931.8 Structures 424.8 423.5 407.9 421.6 Equipment 929.9 929.2 922.5 905.9 Intellectual

property/software 618.3 619.2 620.6 605.8 Housing Investment 487.1 485.7 471.2 433.7 Business Inventory Change 56.6 62.6 42.2 57.6 Farm 19.5 20.0 16.0 -7.2 Nonfarm 32.7 38.1 22.2 68.7 Net Exports of Goods -424.4 -422.0 -422.3 -430.8 Exports 1,998.4 2,001.2 1,960.5 1,957.4 Imports 2,422.9 2,423.2 2,382.7 2,388.2 Govt. Purchases 2,904.5 2,900.5 2,907.4 2,963.1 Federal 1,168.2 1,168.0 1,172.8 1,220.3 State and Local 1,736.0 1,732.1 1,734.3 1,742.8

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Final Q2:

+2.6 pct for GDP

+1.9 pct for Final Sales

+0.7 pct for Implicit Deflator

+0.8 pct for Core PCE price index

Unchanged for PCE price index

NOTES:

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the "Intellectual property products," which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.