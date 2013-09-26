版本:
TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

Sept 26 The Commerce Department on Thursday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Sept. 17.

Preliminary data are also included for comparison. PERMITS AUG (PREV) JULY (PREV) AUG13/12 (PREV) Pct change -2.9 -3.8 3.9 3.9 12.0 11.0

AUG (PREV) JULY (PREV) JUNE AUG'12 (PREV) Rates 926 918 954 954 918 827 827

AUG (PREV) JULY (PREV) AUG'12 (PREV) SINGLE 627 627 609 609 520 520 MULTIPLE 299 291 345 345 307 307 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

PCT (PREV) RATE (PREV)

NORTHEAST 8.8 10.6 123 125

MIDWEST 3.2 4.5 159 161

SOUTH -7.8 -10.0 423 413

WEST -3.1 -3.9 221 219

ACTUAL PERMITS, UNADJUSTED, IN 1,000s:

AUG (PREV) JULY (PREV) AUG'12 (PREV)

TOTAL UNITS 85 84 88 88 80 80

