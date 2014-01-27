TABLE-U.S. Dec single-family home sales fall 7.0 pct

Jan 27 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Dec'12
Total Units -7.0 414 445 464 463 474 396
By Region: Pct Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Northeast -36.4 21 33 38 33 33
Midwest 17.6 60 51 47 70 64
South -7.3 230 248 261 273 287
West -8.8 103 113 118 87 90
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 4.5 percent from
December 2012.
In 1,000s: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 28 32 33 37 38
Sales Prices:
Mean 311.4 334.6 340.3 327.4 326.8
Median 270.2 268.5 270.9 260.3 259.2
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
Total Units -3.9 -2.1 14.9 17.6 3.9 3.9
Number of Months: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
Supply of Homes 5.0 4.7 4.3 4.6 4.5
1,000 units: Dec Nov (Prev) Oct (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 171 176 167 179 179
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. new home sales 457,000 units