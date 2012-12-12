版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 21:29 BJT

Moody's: Vodafone has stronger credit profile than Telefonica and Telecom Italia

Vodafone, Telefonica & Telecom Italia

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐