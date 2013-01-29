Moody's assigns (P)B1 to MCE Finance's proposed bonds

BRIEF-Cardtronics announces $300 mln private offering of senior notes
* Cardtronics announces $300 million private offering of senior notes
MCE Finance Limited
* Cardtronics announces $300 million private offering of senior notes
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 SpaceX is aiming for another space industry first on Thursday when it plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket that has flown before, a key step in billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's quest to cut the cost of space flight.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018