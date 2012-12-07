版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 19:50 BJT

Moody's downgrades the bond fund rating of two Swisscanto funds

Swisscanto Lu Bond Invest Medium Term CHF and Swisscanto Lu Bond Invest CHF

For the full text of this story please click the following link:

here

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐