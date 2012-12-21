版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 18:44 BJT

Moody's affirms Expro's CFR at Caa1; outlook revised to stable

Expro Holdings UK 3 Limited

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐