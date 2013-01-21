Moody's withdraws Tianrui Cement's rating

BRIEF-Rand Logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season
* Rand logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season
China Tianrui Group Cement Company Limited
* Rand logistics announces expectations for 2017 sailing season
* Current field estimate of production from well is about 40 barrels of oil per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Uber Technologies Inc put its self-driving cars back on the road on Monday, voicing confidence in its autonomous vehicle program three days after one of its cars was involved in a crash in Tempe, Arizona.