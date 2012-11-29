版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 29日 星期四 16:29 BJT

Moody's assigns Aa3 ratings to IPIC's issues of sr. unsecured notes

International Petroleum Investment Company P.J.S.C.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐