版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 7日 星期一 15:31 BJT

Moody's assigns B1 to Shimao's proposed bonds; outlook stable

Shimao Property Holdings Limited
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐