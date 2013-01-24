版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 17:22 BJT

Moody's: Higher capex for PTTEP does not affect ratings

PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd's
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐