TEXT-Fitch rates Wells Fargo Comm'l Securities certificates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Rates WFDB Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates,
Series 2011-BXR
NEW YORK, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch rates the Wells Fargo
Commercial Securities,
Inc., WFDB 2011-BXR Certificates as follows:
--$695,000,000 class A 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$61,350,000 class B 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$76,490,000 class C 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$45,890,000 class D 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$30,590,000 class E 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$90,680,000 class F 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$695,000,000* class X-A 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$305,000,000* class X-B 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$1,000,000,000* class X-C 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable.
*Notional amount and interest only.
The certificates represent the beneficial ownership in the
trust, primary assets
of which are secured by the mortgage interest in 107 retail
properties located
in 27 states across the U.S. The notes are secured by a $1
billion mortgage loan
with $400 million of mezzanine loans held outside the trust.
The financing is
associated with the purchase of the entire Centro Properties
Group (Centro) U.S.
retail portfolio by Blackstone Real Estate Advisors.
For a detailed description of Fitch's rating analysis including
key rating
drivers, stresses, rating sensitivity analysis, model, criteria
application and
data adequacy please see the report title 'WFDB 2011-BXR,
Commercial Mortgage
Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-BXR', dated July 18,
2011 and available
on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Teichmann
Director
+1-212-908-0862
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
(New York Ratings Desk)