TEXT-Fitch rates Wells Fargo Comm'l Securities certificates

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Rates WFDB Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-BXR NEW YORK, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch rates the Wells Fargo Commercial Securities, Inc., WFDB 2011-BXR Certificates as follows: --$695,000,000 class A 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$61,350,000 class B 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$76,490,000 class C 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$45,890,000 class D 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$30,590,000 class E 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$90,680,000 class F 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$695,000,000* class X-A 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$305,000,000* class X-B 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$1,000,000,000* class X-C 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable. *Notional amount and interest only. The certificates represent the beneficial ownership in the trust, primary assets of which are secured by the mortgage interest in 107 retail properties located in 27 states across the U.S. The notes are secured by a $1 billion mortgage loan with $400 million of mezzanine loans held outside the trust. The financing is associated with the purchase of the entire Centro Properties Group (Centro) U.S. retail portfolio by Blackstone Real Estate Advisors. For a detailed description of Fitch's rating analysis including key rating drivers, stresses, rating sensitivity analysis, model, criteria application and data adequacy please see the report title 'WFDB 2011-BXR, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2011-BXR', dated July 18, 2011 and available on the Fitch Ratings web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jonathan Teichmann Director +1-212-908-0862 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 (New York Ratings Desk)