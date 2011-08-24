STXNEWS LATAM-Mexican stocks dip after big rally

Mexico's IPC index .MXX slips 0.38 percent to 34,544 points, pulling back after posting its second biggest rally this year in the previous session. Mexico's IPC index surged past key resistance at the 34,000 point level, and its strong close in the previous session has opened up the chance for further short-term gains, technical analysts said. Reuters Messaging: michael.oboyle.reuters.com@reuters.net