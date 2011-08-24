版本:
中国
2011年 8月 25日 星期四 01:29 BJT

TABLE-Revisions to building permits-Commerce Dept

 Aug 24 The Commerce Department on Wednesday
revised U.S. building permit data issued on Aug. 16.
 PCT CHANGE   July  (Prev)   June  (Prev)  July'11/10  (Prev)
  Permits     -2.6    -3.2    1.3     1.3       4.5      3.8
 RATES        July  (Prev)   June  (Prev)   July'10   (Prev)
  Permits      601     597    617     617       575      575
 PERMITS      July  (Prev)   June  (Prev)   July'10   (Prev)
  Single       403     404    402     402       409      409
  Multiple     198     193    215     215       166      166
  REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
           Pct  (Prev)  Rate  (Prev)
 Northeast  -15.5  -18.3     60     58
 Midwest     -3.0   -7.1     96     92
 South        2.0    3.6    312    317
 West        -5.7   -7.8    133    130
 Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
    July  (Prev) June  (Prev)  July'10 (Prev)
      51     51    62     62      52     52

