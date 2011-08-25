版本:
STXNEWS LATAM-Mexico stocks slip after U.S. job data

Mexico's IPC stock index slipped 0.44 percent as shares in FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) fell 1.96 percent and American Movil (AMXL.MX) dropped 0.54 percent. Data showed week U.S. jobless insurance claims rose and investors are wary after hopes of more stimulus from the Fed fueled a strong rebound early in the week.

