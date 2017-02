Chile stocks traded lower in Friday midday trade, but pared earlier losses with global bourses, which fell as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signaling further action to boost the U.S. economy.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading down 0.5 percent, dragged down by shares in regional energy group Enersis ENE.SN down 1.47 percent and industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN down 0.37 percent.