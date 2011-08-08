版本:
2011年 8月 9日

TEXT-S&P rates Banco Santander (Brasil) unsec nts 'BBB-'

 (The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
 Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' rating to
Banco Santander (SANB11.SA) (Brasil) S.A.'s $1.2 billion senior unsecured notes
due 2014 issued in March 2011.
The rating on the notes is the same as the counterparty credit rating on Banco
Santander (Brasil), which reflects our view that the notes will rank pari
passu with other senior unsecured debt and that they will be the bank's
direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations. The proceeds
will be used for general banking purposes.
The ratings on Banco Santander (Brasil) (BBB-/Positive/A-3) reflect the bank's
important position in the competitive Brazilian banking industry,
well-diversified business lines, and its strategic importance to its
Spain-based parent Banco Santander S.A. (AA/Negative/A-1+). As long as the
Banco Santander's group status remains unchanged, we expect the rating on its
core subsidiary, Banco Santander (Brasil), to move in tandem with the foreign
currency rating on Federative Republic of Brazil.
RATINGS LIST
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
  Corporate credit rating                BBB-/Positive/A-3
New Rating
  $1.2B sr unsec notes due March 2014    BBB-
Primary Credit Analyst: Suzane Iamamoto, Sao Paulo (55) 11 3039-9728;
                     suzane_iamamoto@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Sergio Fuentes, Buenos Aires (54) 114-891-2131;
                sergio_fuentes@standardandpoors.com
 (New York Ratings team)
 (email: Edith.honan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging:
edith.honan.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-6323))

