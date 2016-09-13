版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 05:20 BJT

BRIEF-Blackstone's Schwarzman sees opportunities in U.S. real estate - CNBC

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Blackstone's Schwarzman says technology revolution and disruption destroys more jobs than it creates -CNBC

* Blackstone's Schwarzman says energy industry will still need a lot of capital, sees opportunties - CNBC (Reporting By Michael Erman)

