BRIEF-Canada's Trudeau says energy minister working with oil firms and Alberta government to get better understanding of disaster

May 9 (Reuters) -

* Canada's Trudeau says energy minister working with oil firms and alberta government to get better understanding of disaster

* Canada's Trudeau says no need to accept any international assistance at this point to help fight wildfires

* Canada's Trudeau says government will support and invest in rebuilding Fort McMurray for years to come, gives no details (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

