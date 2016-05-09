BRIEF-Canada's Trudeau says energy minister working with oil firms and Alberta government to get better understanding of disaster

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
May 9 (Reuters) -
* Canada's Trudeau says energy minister working with oil firms and alberta government to get better understanding of disaster
* Canada's Trudeau says no need to accept any international assistance at this point to help fight wildfires
* Canada's Trudeau says government will support and invest in rebuilding Fort McMurray for years to come, gives no details (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation