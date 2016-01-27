BRIEF-Canada environment minister: we have no emissions targets for projects

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar rebounds, bond yields jump on Yellen's rate guidance
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices)
Jan 27 (Reuters) -
* Canada environment minister: if energy project found to have significant environmental effects, will go to cabinet for decision
* Canada environment minister: full review of system will take a number of years
* Canada natural resources minister: interim process will inform nature of overhaul of Canadian assessment process
* Canada environment minister: we have no greenhouse gas emissions targets for projects Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices)
* PPG reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* MGIC Investment Corporation reports fourth quarter 2016 results