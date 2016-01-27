版本:
BRIEF-Canada environment minister: we have no emissions targets for projects

Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* Canada environment minister: if energy project found to have significant environmental effects, will go to cabinet for decision

* Canada environment minister: full review of system will take a number of years

* Canada natural resources minister: interim process will inform nature of overhaul of Canadian assessment process

* Canada environment minister: we have no greenhouse gas emissions targets for projects Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

