公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 17日 星期四 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-Trudeau says Ottawa taking time over possible aid to Bombardier

March 17 (Reuters) -

* Canada's Trudeau: we also know from all the big air companies, they've always needed significant government support

* Canada's Trudeau, asked about when aid to Bombardier will be announced: we're taking our time to make sure we're doing right thing

* Canada's Trudeau: CSeries from Bombardier is a fabulous plane

* Canada's Trudeau: we are very much looking at what is the smart investment Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

